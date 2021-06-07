Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Joaquin Phoenix hopes River chooses veganism like him but he won't impose his belief on his child
Joaquin Phoenix shares a son with his fiancee, actor Rooney Mara.(REUTERS)
Joaquin Phoenix shares a son with his fiancee, actor Rooney Mara.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix hopes River chooses veganism like him but he won't impose his belief on his child

Actor Joaquin Phoenix said while he would hope that his son River takes to veganism like him, he would not impose his belief on his son. He added that he would educate River about the meat processing industry.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:32 PM IST

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix says he will educate his son, River about the reality of the meat processing industry so that he is able to make an informed decision about his lifestyle.

The Joker star, however, said he hopes his child chooses veganism.

"Certainly I would hope that (he is vegan), but I'm not going to impose my belief on my child. I don't think that's right," Joaquin, who has been vegan since he was three years old, told The Times in an interview.

"I'm going to educate him about the reality. I'm not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald's have a Happy Meal because there's nothing f***ing happy about that meal. And I'm not going to tell him that it's OK to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say 'oink oink oink' and 'moo moo moo', and not tell him that that's what a hamburger is," he added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

The 46-year-old actor said he is "not going to perpetuate the lie" about food processing, but he is also not going to force the infant him to be vegan.

"I'll support him. That's my plan," he added.

Joaquin and his fiancee, actor Rooney Mara (36) announced last year that they had a son, who they had named after his late brother, River. Oscar nominee River Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993 at the age of 23.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joaquin phoenix joker

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt reacts to Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram post.
Alia Bhatt reacts to Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram post.
bollywood

Alia in splits as Neetu shares an 'ironical pic' with Rishi Kapoor: 'Love this'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Her cheeky caption left Alia Bhatt in splits.
READ FULL STORY
Mohit Raina was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kaafir.
Mohit Raina was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kaafir.
bollywood

Mohit Raina files complaint against 4 people for spreading rumours against him

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The complaint was registered against Mohit Raina's self-proclaimed well wisher Sara Sharma and her three friends at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai on June 6. They started a social media campaign called Mohit Bachao, claiming his life was in danger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.