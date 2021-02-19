IND USA
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
Joaquin Phoenix's first film after Joker will be Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd

Joaquin Phoenix is all set to star in Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd. This will be Joaquin's first project after winning the Oscar for Joker.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the lead role in frequent collaborator Ari Aster's upcoming feature film Disappointment Blvd. The director is known for his acclaimed horror drama Hereditary (2018) and folk horror film Midsommar (2019).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A24 is set to finance and produce the project. Written by Aster, Diappointment Blvd is described as an "intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time."

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Aster will also produce the film with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

Phoenix won an Academy Award for his performance. The film racked up a total of 11 nominations at the 2020 Oscars -- the most for the year -- and became the first R-rated film to make more than $1 billion worldwide, leaving Warner Bros ‘shocked’.

Also read: WandaVision Ep 7: Memes take over Twitter as MCU show makes two big reveals

The actor is now also reportedly working on a sequel to Joker. The Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Joaquin initially felt Joker was a standalone movie. But he’s changed his tune now. He says he wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year.” The insider continued, “It’s still being negotiated but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it. They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.”

