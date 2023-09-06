Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner file for divorce after four years of marriage and two kids

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have decided to part ways after four years of marriage.

The couple share two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 14 months, who have filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

The documents state that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Jonas, 34, a member of the Jonas Brothers band, and Turner, 27, the former Game of Thrones star, have a prenuptial agreement in place, the filing reveals.

On Tuesday, Jonas submitted the documents to the Miami-Dade County Court, amid reports indicating their recent sale of the house in the vicinity.

The news of the divorce filing was first reported by US TODAY.

The pair first met in 2016 through Instagram, where Jonas sent Turner a direct message.

“We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019.

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

They started dating soon after and got engaged in October 2017.

The “X-Men” actress said in an interview with Marie Claire in 2018 that being engaged to Jonas was “lovely” and that she had found her “person.”

They had two weddings in 2019, a spontaneous one in Las Vegas on May 1, right after the Billboard Music Awards, where they exchanged Ring Pops as rings; and a more formal one in France on June 29, at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, surrounded by their family and friends.

In July 2020, the pair welcomed their first child, Willa.

A year later, they announced that they were expecting their second child.

“You really don’t know what to expect,” he said Jonas quoted to PEOPLE about being a father.

“I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited. It’s such an amazing part of life.” He added that being a dad was “amazing” and that he was looking forward to the future.

In July 2022, their second daughter, D., was born.

The divorce filing comes days after PEOPLE reported that Jonas had hired a divorce lawyer and was still wearing his wedding ring during his performance in Austin, Texas.

However, in recent weeks, he was seen without his wedding ring.

Turner was also present at the group’s performance in NYC last month, showing her support for Jonas.