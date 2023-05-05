Jon Bon Jovi responds to criticism over his son Jake's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Singer Jon Bon Jovi is not bothered by his son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown. Fans were surprised after the couple announced their news on Instagram last month. He recently shared that he doesn't think that "age matters" when it comes to the couple's relationship. Millie is 19, while Jake is 20; they have been dating for the past two-and-a-half years. (Also read: Millie Bobby Brown shows off diamond ring in pic with boyfriend; fans are shocked: When teenagers are getting engaged...)

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement on April 11.

On April 11, Millie shared a black and white photograph of her and Jake on Instagram, wearing a ring on her left hand and a caption quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift's Lover: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Jake also added two photos of the couple and wrote, "Forever."

The singer appeared on the radio show Andy Cohen Live this week and addressed the criticisms the couple had received about getting engaged at a young age. He stated, "I don't know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. And so, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all."

Jon Bon Jovi also added that he had watched Millie on Netflix's Stranger Things and said, "Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great. Really, really great. Jake is very, very happy."

The singer married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, on April 29, 1989 in Las Vegas. They have four children, daughter, Stephanie and three sons, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo. Jesse got engaged to his girlfriend in July 2022.

Millie was last seen in the Netflix film Enola Holmes 2 (2022) with Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge. She will be shooting for the fifth and final series of Stranger Things later this year. The final season is due to air on Netflix next year. The teenager also has the film Damsel in which she plays Princess Elodi lined up for this year on Netflix. She is also part of the cast of the Russo Brothers' upcoming film The Electric State with Chris Pratt, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and Stanley Tucci.

