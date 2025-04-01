Kristin Davis reveals she was forced to flash her bare chest for a scene in Sex and the City: ‘It was mortifying’

Actor Kristin Davis, known for her role as Charlotte York in the hit series Sex and the City, and its spin-off And Just Like That, has revealed an uncomfortable experience while filming the show. In one particular episode, she was asked to expose her chest. However, despite her reluctance, the showrunner allegedly pressured her to proceed with the scene. Also read: Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to 'catfight' with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall: 'There's been one person talking' Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in a still from Sex and the City.

Kristin Davis was pressured into flashing her chest

In an episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, Kristin shared the backstory behind several episodes where she appeared without any clothes. She shared that she was “forced” to flash her bare chest by a Sex and the City showrunner.

During Season 5’s first episode, Charlotte pulls down her top to flash her chest during a Navy party. The actor admitted that it was a “mortifying” experience, adding that she “didn’t want to” film the scene. The actor revealed that Michael Patrick King “forced” her to do it.

"Michael Patrick forced me to do it. He kept telling me, ‘It’ll be fine. It’ll be great’. And it is. But we were in a restaurant. There were people everywhere,” she said.

The actor called the scene a “mortifying” one to film, remembering “having a lot of stress about it”. Later, she laughed off the director’s pressure, saying “It’s OK. He knows”. The director has not commented on the remark yet.

More from the world of Sex And The City

Earlier, while chatting with one of the HBO show’s writers, Jenny Bicks, the actor explained why another moment in Season 6, her first completely sans-clothes scene, was “challenging” to film.

She said, “It was a very, very integral part of the storyline. Because it wasn’t sexual, it’s much easier to have some nudity in a non-sexual way, in a spiritual way.”

The original series, created by Darren Star, was based on a novel by Candace Bushnell of the same name and ran from 1998 to 2004. The film adaptations were released in theatres in 2008 and 2010, respectively. It also featured Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker. It was revived through And Just Like That, which follows the women as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s".