Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi kisses her baby bump. Watch video
hollywood

Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi kisses her baby bump. Watch video

Kylie Jenner has announced her second pregnancy with Travis Scott. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy with Travis Scott on Instagram.

Reality television star and model Kylie Jenner has confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday night via a montage shared on her Instagram.

Sharing the video, Kylie added a white heart and a pregnant woman emojis. She didn't add a caption but tagged Travis.

In the 90-second video, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie is the founder of the beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

The video montage opened with a positive pregnancy test and then showed Kylie and her boyfriend taking their daughter to the doctor's office for the ultrasound. The rest of the video captured celebrations from Kylie's 24th birthday party in August and clips of Stormi kissing her mother's baby bump.

"Are you pregnant?" Kylie's mother, Kris, asked as she looked at sonogram photos in the video. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

RELATED STORIES

In August, multiple outlets had reported that Kylie was pregnant, but Tuesday's Instagram video marks the first public confirmation.

Kylie, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan, kept her first pregnancy private until a few days after Stormi's birth when she shared the first picture on Instagram.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner are Travis Scott are back together but it's an open relationship

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality series which made the family a household name, marked its final episode in June.

The show launched the beauty and fashion empires of Kylie Jenner and her half-sister, Kim Kardashian. Kylie's social media presence now counts some 265 million Instagram followers.

kylie jenner travis scott stormi webster
