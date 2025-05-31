By Patricia Reaney Loretta Swit, 'Hot Lips' Houlihan on 'M*A*S*H,' dies at 87

NEW YORK, - Loretta Swit, the Emmy Award-winning actress who played no-nonsense U.S. Army combat nurse Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit TV series "M*A*S*H" for more than a decade, died on Friday at the age of 87.

Swit, a mainstay of one of the most successful and acclaimed series in U.S. television history, died at her home in New York City from what was suspected to be natural causes, her publicist, Harlan Boll, said.

Swit earned two best supporting actress Emmys and 10 nominations for her role as "Hot Lips," the lusty, tough but vulnerable, patriotic Army career nurse in the series that ran from 1972-1983.

As the only regular female character in the groundbreaking show set in the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War of the 1950s, "Hot Lips" endured the insults, pranks and practical jokes of the fun-loving male surgeons. The show's cast also included Alan Alda, Wayne Rogers, McLean Stevenson, Larry Linville, Mike Farrell, Harry Morgan, Gary Burghoff, David Ogden Stiers and Jamie Farr.

Swit defined her role by playing a strong, determined, independent woman, who had input into the development and storyline of her character, including her split from her married lover Major Frank Burns, hilariously played by Linville, and her own wedding and divorce.

She appeared in nearly all of the more than 250 episodes and the series finale, which was the most watched episode of any TV series in history when the show ended in 1983.

The TV series was based on the real-life experiences of an Army surgeon, who penned the 1968 book "MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors," and on director Robert Altman's 1970 black comedy film of the same name.

"While we were shooting, even from the very beginning, we were aware of how very special it was," Swit said about the series in a 2017 interview with Fox News. "The symbiosis, the camaraderie, the love and respect we had for each other."

ALWAYS WANTED TO PERFORM

Loretta Swit was born on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey. After finishing school, and against her strict parents' objections, she began training as an actress at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. She worked as a stenographer while auditioning for roles.

"The first thought I ever had in my head was being an actress. I can't remember ever not wanting to perform,” she told the Star magazine in a 2010 interview.

The tall, blonde stage and TV star was a strict vegetarian and animal lover. She started her career in theater and appeared in guest roles in TV dramas such as "Gunsmoke," "Mannix," "Bonanza" and the original "Hawaii Five-O," before landing her signature role.

Swit also originated the character of Detective Christine Cagney in the pilot for "Cagney & Lacey" but could not take on the role in the TV series because of her contract with "M*A*S*H".

The actress made her Broadway debut in "Same Time, Next Year" in 1975. She performed in the musical "Mame" on tour and starred in the one-woman play "Shirley Valentine" more than 1,000 times over three decades.

"Acting is not hiding to me, it’s revealing. We give you license to feel," she said in an interview with the Star magazine in 2010. "That’s the most important thing in the world, because when you stop feeling, that’s when you’re dead.”

After "M*A*S*H" Swit appeared in TV movies, on game shows and on the stage and in films but she never found the same level of fame. She also devoted herself to animal rights and was a former spokesperson for the Humane Society of the United States.

She married actor Dennis Holahan, who played a Swedish diplomat in an episode of "M*A*S*H," in 1983. The couple divorced in 1995 and had no children.

Although "M*A*S*H" ended decades ago, Swit found new generations of fans through syndication of the series.

"The show has never been off the air! A lot of people don’t realize that," Swit told the Huffington Post in 2018. "I’ve seen it in Thailand, in Egypt ... It’s a phenomenon."

