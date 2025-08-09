Los Angeles, "Home Alone" series star Macaulay Culkin says he could have been a part of the 1998 comedy film "Rushmore" if he hadn't missed reading the script. Macaulay Culkin regrets missing out 'Rushmore': Could have done that one

Directed by Wes Anderson, "Rushmore" featured Jason Schwartzman and revolved around Max, a student at Rushmore Academy, who excels at everything except academics. He later falls in love with his teacher but finds out that his mentor also has feelings for her.

Culkin, who rose to fame with his role of Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone", said he randomly came across the script of Anderson's directorial while clearing out the old scripts. He also recalled taking a break following his successful career as a child actor.

"Well, you have to understand, at least then, I was retired for at least a big chunk of that, for at least like six or seven years of that. Like I just went to high school, I got married way too young, things like that, you know. I was actually pretty good at reading. I was kind of vivaciously reading through the scripts. But there was a couple that slipped through," he said on a YouTube talk show hosted by Sean Evans.

The actor also praised Schwartzman for his role and said he can't imagine anyone else doing it.

"I remember about two years later kind of clearing out the house, throwing out the old scripts, and I saw the one that I didn’t read was ‘Rushmore.’ I was like, ‘Ah dang. I probably could have done that one.’ Although I can’t imagine anyone but Schwartzman doing that part. But at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh man that would have been a ball and a biscuit, that one," he added.

Culkin's last work is "Entergalactic", where he voiced the character of Downtown Pat. The animated film released IN 2022 on Netflix and was directed by Fletcher Moules.

