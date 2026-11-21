Actor Macaulay Culkin, who rose to fame in the 1990s as the enterprising kid Kevin McCallister on Home Alone, will return to the franchise 36 years after the first film’s release. While Disney has yet to confirm the news, Deadline reported that a sequel is in early development, with Point Grey‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing and producing.

Macaulay Culkin homecoming to Home Alone

Macaulay Culkin rose to fame in the 1990s as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. (AFP) more less

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The report states that Culkin pitched his idea for a Home Alone sequel to David Greenbaum of Disney Motion Pictures. The meetings reportedly took place over the summer, after online buzz about his return to the franchise.

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Given that he’s a father now, Culkin pitched a story from the point of view of a dad. The actor reportedly had an interesting take on where Kevin would go now that he’s older and wiser, after surviving abandonment and burglars as a child.

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{{^usCountry}} The report states that sources confirmed the news of the sequel, which will star Culkin, with Rogen writing and Goldberg producing. The duo is currently working on the idea with the actor. Disney declined to comment on the news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report states that sources confirmed the news of the sequel, which will star Culkin, with Rogen writing and Goldberg producing. The duo is currently working on the idea with the actor. Disney declined to comment on the news. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes after Culkin expressed interest in revisiting the character. During A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour in November 2025, the actor remarked that he ‘wouldn’t be completely allergic’ to return as Kevin for a Home Alone, provided the project was right. He also shared the idea for a potential sequel which would see Kevin as a widowed or divorced father raising a child on his own. In his proposed story, according to THR, Kevin would find himself locked out of the house, with his son setting traps to keep him out, which would reverse the original film’s premise.

The Home Alone movies

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Chris Columbus directed Home Alone in 1990 and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The films combined grossed $836.2 million. Home Alone 3 was made in 1997 with Raja Gosnell as the director. Rod Daniel directed the made-for-TV movie Home Alone 4 in 2002. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and Home Sweet Home Alone followed in 2012 and 2021 on TV and OTT, respectively, with Peter Hewitt and Dan Mazer directing.

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All the Home Alone films feature children at home alone during the holiday season, facing the challenge of defending their family home and themselves against burglars. And despite the films that followed, nothing reached the popularity of the first two films, and none of the other lead actors could match Culkin’s stardom. It remains to be seen who directs the new film.