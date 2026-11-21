Actor Macaulay Culkin, who rose to fame in the 1990s as the enterprising kid Kevin McCallister on Home Alone, will return to the franchise 36 years after the first film’s release. While Disney has yet to confirm the news, Deadline reported that a sequel is in early development, with Point Grey‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing and producing.
Macaulay Culkin homecoming to Home Alone
The report states that Culkin pitched his idea for a Home Alone sequel to David Greenbaum of Disney Motion Pictures. The meetings reportedly took place over the summer, after online buzz about his return to the franchise.
Given that he’s a father now, Culkin pitched a story from the point of view of a dad. The actor reportedly had an interesting take on where Kevin would go now that he’s older and wiser, after surviving abandonment and burglars as a child.
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The report states that sources confirmed the news of the sequel, which will star Culkin, with Rogen writing and Goldberg producing. The duo is currently working on the idea with the actor. Disney declined to comment on the news.{{/usCountry}}
The report states that sources confirmed the news of the sequel, which will star Culkin, with Rogen writing and Goldberg producing. The duo is currently working on the idea with the actor. Disney declined to comment on the news.{{/usCountry}}
This comes after Culkin expressed interest in revisiting the character. During A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour in November 2025, the actor remarked that he ‘wouldn’t be completely allergic’ to return as Kevin for a Home Alone, provided the project was right. He also shared the idea for a potential sequel which would see Kevin as a widowed or divorced father raising a child on his own. In his proposed story, according to THR, Kevin would find himself locked out of the house, with his son setting traps to keep him out, which would reverse the original film’s premise.
The Home Alone movies
Chris Columbus directed Home Alone in 1990 and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The films combined grossed $836.2 million. Home Alone 3 was made in 1997 with Raja Gosnell as the director. Rod Daniel directed the made-for-TV movie Home Alone 4 in 2002. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and Home Sweet Home Alone followed in 2012 and 2021 on TV and OTT, respectively, with Peter Hewitt and Dan Mazer directing.
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All the Home Alone films feature children at home alone during the holiday season, facing the challenge of defending their family home and themselves against burglars. And despite the films that followed, nothing reached the popularity of the first two films, and none of the other lead actors could match Culkin’s stardom. It remains to be seen who directs the new film.
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Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.