Male A-lister in Diddy Sex tape ‘horrified’ by leak in media: ‘If this footage gets out…’

The alleged leak of a sex tape involving Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly left a high-profile A-list male celebrity “horrified” as the explicit footage is shopped around to media outlets. After claims of similar clips being sold on the dark web surfaced, an attorney handling multiple cases against Diddy revealed she had been contacted about a videotape featuring a celebrity in the disturbing footage. Sean Diddy Combs' debauched party wasattended by various celebrities, including Will Smith, Bruce Willis, Diana Ross and Owen Wilson.(REUTERS)

Sources close to the unnamed actor have described the situation as a “total nightmare,” triggering deep emotional distress and resurfacing painful memories.

Male celeb featured in Diddy’s tape ‘horrified’

“It’s triggering,” an insider close to the star’s circle told NY Post. “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues,” they added. It brings up some bothersome and bad memories.”

Though the identity of the celebrity remains undisclosed, reports confirm that the person involved is a male and supposedly more well-known than Combs. Multiple sources are allegedly circulating the explicit footage, which reportedly shows a man resembling Combs engaging in sexual acts with a younger male, presumed to be the high-profile celebrity. While both faces are clearly visible in the video, the attorney involved stated that the second individual was unaware he was being recorded.

“It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories,” the insider added in their statement. “He feels like he was victimised years ago and is now being victimised yet again.” Fearing that it will haunt him forever if gets out in public they added, “If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

A-lister trying to ignore ‘threat’ from Diddy video

“There have already been tapes circulating around Hollywood, being shopped to various outlets,” attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd stated during her conversation with NewNation, adding that the video was filmed at the rapper’s Atlanta home and is of a “pornographic” nature.

Meanwhile, Combs’ team dismissed attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd’s remarks as a bid for “publicity and attention.”

Now, a second insider who spoke to The Post revealed that the A-list star is “praying this all goes away” for now. “There’s not much he can do if a video was taken without his knowledge and somehow gets released,” the source said, adding that the A-lister is currently “trying to ignore” the looming threat.

‘More than just one’ involved in Diddy’s sex parties

Recently Feds have got their hands on many such videos. A Homeland Security officer said they couldn't say for sure if the famous actor was in the video they got from sex parties at Combs' houses, even though they admitted that "well-known names" were there. Without mentioning names, the officer mentioned that it wasn't just about that one person.

As reported multiple media outlets have reportedly declined to purchase the footage due to legal challenges in verifying its authenticity and concerns over the younger celebrity's age during filming. It cannot be verified that the star present at the party was a minor or an adult at the time.

Combs, who was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, prostitution, and sex trafficking, has faced media inquiries about the tape.