Netflix unveils action-packed trailer for live-action One Piece series, will it break the curse?

One Piece, the popular manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda, follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy as he seeks to become the King of the Pirates in the Grand Line. Netflix's loyal adaptation holds promise for live-action One Piece series. (YouTube/ Netflix)

The fantasy adventure franchise will soon have a live-action American adaptation on Netflix.

On Saturday, Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for the live-action One Piece series, which showcases many iconic scenes from the anime’s first arc, the East Blue Saga.

The 3min-7sec long trailer reveals several familiar characters besides the Straw Hat Pirates, such as Buggy the Clown and Arlong. It also recreates moments from the anime, such as Luffy entrusting his hat to Nami and Zoro dueling with Captain Mihawk. Plus, several images from One Piece were released, along with a letter of gratitude from Oda himself.

Everything you can expect from the live-action One Piece series

The new live-action One Piece trailer shows that the show will deliver a loyal adaptation of the East Blue Saga on the streaming service.

This means One Piece season 1 will focus on the formation of the Straw Hat Pirates as they get ready to sail to the Grand Line in search of the One Piece.

The core team will include Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

One Piece’s live-action version getting praise from Oda himself is a good sign that the adaptation will be true to the original series.

One Piece Netflix series

However, Netflix’s previous attempt at adapting an anime into a live-action series, Cowboy Bebop, was axed after season 1. Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichirō Watanabe didn’t watch the show and criticized the way the adaptation was done. Oda’s enthusiasm about the series is a good sign, but the way Cowboy Bebop was done may cast doubt on One Piece as well.

While there’s no guarantee One Piece will be able to break Netflix’s anime adaptation curse, the latest trailer highlights the show’s attempt to be as loyal as possible to the anime. Maybe Netflix has learned from its errors with Cowboy Bebop and will create a live-action version of One Piece loved by fans and newcomers alike.

The success of the live-action One Piece series will become clear once the show arrives on Netflix on August 31.