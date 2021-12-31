Nicole Kidman reacts to 'sexist' question about Tom Cruise: 'I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man'

Nicole Kidman, in a recent interview with an international publication, called out a ‘sexist’ question about ex-husband Tom Cruise , that was directed at her. The actor said she felt being ‘pigeonholed’ by the ‘almost sexist’ question.

Nicole has just seen the release of her film Being The Ricardos, where she plays comedy legend Lucille Ball. For the film’s promotion, she was being interviewed by the British publication The Guardian.

Talking about the tumultuous relationship Lucille Ball shared with her husband Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem in the film), Nicole said, “Sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. That’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

To this, the interviewer asked her if she was referring to her relationship with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Nicole immediately responded, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that it isn't in this equation. So, no.”

The interview revealed that Nicole got ‘angry’ and then proceeded to add, “I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right’.”

Nicole and Tom were married from 1990-2001 and have two kids whom they adopted - Isabella and Connor. During their decade together, the couple faced a lot of media scrutiny, about which Nicole opened up in a recent interview to Harper’s Bazaar. “I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe, I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way,” she said.

