Noah Wyle and Adam Scott nominated for first Emmys

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Two categories were announced early on “CBS Mornings” —the nominees for talk series and reality competition series.

Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song later announced other nominees.

CBS will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.

Noah Wyle and Adam Scott are TV veterans who’ve never won an Emmy. They’re now considered close co-favorites for best actor in a drama after getting nominations — Wyle for “The Pitt” and Scott for “Severance.”

It’s Wyle’s sixth nomination. He was up for Emmys five times for playing Dr. John Carter in “ER” but never won. Now he can get one for playing a very similar character later in life. Scott spent five seasons as a regular on “Parks and Recreation” but didn’t get his first nomination until his starring role on “Severance.”

Kathy Bates is considered the runaway front-runner for best actress in a drama. It would be a weird one if she goes on to win for CBS’ “Matlock.” She’s the first to be nominated in the category from a network show since 2019, when Viola Davis was nominated for ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder.”

She would be the first woman from a network show to win best actress in a drama since 2015, when Davis won, and the first actor in any drama category to win since 2017, when Sterling K. Brown won for NBC’s “This Is Us.”

It’s the 15th time Bates has been nominated. She’s won twice before.

The nominees for talk series are “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The nominees for reality competition series are: “The Amazing Race”; RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” and “The Traitors.”

