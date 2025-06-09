Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Tom Felton believes nothing brings the world together more than "Harry Potter", whose fandom is relevant till now. Not seen anything bring the world together more than 'Harry Potter': Tom Felton

Felton, best known for starring in "Harry Potter" films, is set to reprise his role of Draco Malfoy in Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child".

The actor will make his Broadway debut with the stage show, which will run for a limited 19-week engagement starting November 11.

The 37-year-old actor said he thought the fandom of "Harry Potter" would disappear over time, but it didn't.

"I think we all thought that the fandom flame might be doused over the years, but clearly it’s not. The most exciting part is to do it live. It took nine months, more or less, to shoot a film, and this is all compact. This is all reimagined into a very loving, new type of story. And I get to be a dad, which is really fun," he told entertainment news outlet Variety.

The franchise is also being revived into a series at HBO. The series will be a full adaptation of J K Rowling's books.

Felton was asked if he feels Rowling's recent anti-trans comments have any effect on the upcoming "Harry Potter" projects. He said he "can’t say it does."

"The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world here I am in New York and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than ‘Potter'. And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful," he added.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" follows the next generation of wizards, focusing on the children of the original characters, including Draco's son, Scorpius Malfoy." It will also mark the first time an original cast member from the film series will perform in the stage adaptation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.