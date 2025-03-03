Oscars 2025: Stars head to Dolby Theatre for Hollywood's biggest night, Conan to host

Oscars 2025 live updates: The red carpet is laid out and the stars have begun arriving for the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night (early Monday in India). • The ceremony is set to kick off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominees, but Wicked and The Brutalist are close behind....Read More

• The ceremony itself is expected to be an emotional affair. It will honor firefighters who battled blazes that killed at least 29 people and devastated Los Angeles in January.

• Hoping to capitalize on a recent ratings uptick -- last year's gala featured a memorable "Barbie"-themed musical showstopper -- producers have enlisted "Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to perform.

Doja Cat and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink will also take the stage.

• For the first time, the gala will stream live on Hulu, as well as on US network ABC, and in more than 200 territories worldwide. In India, it streams on JioHotstar.

• The show will be hosted by late night host Conan O'Brien for the first time.