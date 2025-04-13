Los Angeles, Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger says he is looking forward to sharing screen space with father and Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger as he has become comfortable about his own standing in the industry. Patrick Schwarzenegger wants to do action film with father Arnold

The actor, who is the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist-author Maria Shriver, told The Hollywood Reporter that after his turns in series such as “The Staircase”, “American Sports Story” and “Gen V”, he feels ready to collaborate with Arnold on the big screen.

“I definitely want to do an action movie),” Patrick said of his career aspirations. “I mean, that’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing.

"I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing. I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with him,” he said.

Patrick recently got his much awaited breakthrough with Mike White's show "The White Lotus". He portrayed the role of Saxon Ratliff in the third season of the show.

“I guess that’s one thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow. But my dad was a big fan of the show, and he was proud of me.”

“It’s probably weird for him now too. We went to the gym together yesterday and people went up to him and started talking about my show,” he said.

The third season of "The White Lotus" released in February. It also stars Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Lalisa Manobal, among others.

