The 4.5-acre ranch in California owned by Patrick Swayze was associated with his love for Arabian horses. The ranch, called Rancho Bizarro, is in Sylmar, where the actor lived with his wife, Lisa Niemi, and their horses. He is believed to have acquired it during the 1980s, according to Mansion Global. The ranch was sold for $2.9 million in 2015 and was priced at $4.5 million in 2023.

Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi’s Sylmar ranch featured horse facilities, riding space and a home with Swayze’s former dance studio. The couple bred and showed Arabian horses, inspired by Swayze’s childhood visits to a Texas farm. (Wikimedia Commons)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview published in Desert Heritage Magazine in 1997, the couple talked about their Arabian horses. Swayze explained his infatuation with Arabians from his childhood days, while Swayze and Niemi talked about breeding, training, and showing their horses.

Swayze’s passion for Arabian horses

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Swayze attributed his love for Arabians to his visits to Gleannloch Farms, Texas, when he was young. As a kid, he had been exposed to Quarter and Thoroughbred horses, but he found Arabians to be very elegant and intelligent animals. He fondly remembered Morafic, a famous Arabian stallion at Gleannloch Farms, which had impressed him with its appearance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Niemi also visited Gleannloch as a 12-year-old with a theater group. Later, they realized they had been to the same farm. Swayze had met horseman Tom McNair, who had worked with Arabian horses since 1959 and managed Gleannloch for 30 years. At the time of the interview, he managed Thistlewood Farms in Texas and advised the couple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niemi also visited Gleannloch as a 12-year-old with a theater group. Later, they realized they had been to the same farm. Swayze had met horseman Tom McNair, who had worked with Arabian horses since 1959 and managed Gleannloch for 30 years. At the time of the interview, he managed Thistlewood Farms in Texas and advised the couple. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Niemi said that their first Arabian horse was a gelding known as BR Ferouk Robert, whom they bought in 1986. After training with Robert, Swayze placed fifth at the regionals and tenth at the US Nationals in their first year. They still owned that horse at the time of the interview.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The breed program of the couple consisted of straight Egyptian lines. For his birthday, Niemi gifted Swayze a straight Egyptian horse, which he named Tammen. Tammen became an essential part of their program, and Swayze said he was his favorite horse because of his calm nature. The couple bred Arabians to preserve a heritage that had existed for centuries.

Eight horses were on the ranch at the time of the interview. Swayze said Rancho Bizarro had a 16-stall barn and two arenas. Niemi said the ranch was small but large enough for their horses, with a national forest area for riding behind the house. Their breeding and show horses were stabled at Thistlewood Farms, where McNair was the manager.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Swayze and Niemi learned to fly a twin-engine airplane so they could reach horse shows on time and still have time to train. According to Swayze, they wanted to understand and demonstrate their horses’ skills to others. According to Niemi, returning to the horses helped the couple stay grounded after traveling and filming.

Rancho Bizarro, the 4.5-acre California ranch where Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi raised Arabian horses, sold for $2.9 million in 2015 and was listed for $4.5 million in 2023.

The sale of the ranch and listing in 2023

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Sylmar ranch sold off-market in June 2015 for $2.9 million, based on public records. The ranch covered 4.5 acres and included a main house measuring about 3,000 square feet, a swimming pool, a horse corral, a hot walker, and several other buildings. The article cited tax records showing that the house was built in 1948 and renovated in 1961. The property had previously been listed for $202,000 in 1979.

Mansion Global reported that the property was listed for $4.5 million in September 2023. The report said an entity associated with philanthropist Aileen Getty had purchased the ranch from Niemi for $2.9 million in 2015. The house was described in the 2023 listing as a 3,516-square-foot California ranch-style property featuring three bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Details in the 2023 listing included a guest cottage, carport, detached garage, and swimming pool. The equestrian features included a riding arena and a barn with 11 stalls, a tack room, a laundry room, and two grooming stalls. Swayze's former dance studio was in the house, and the goat pen held two goats named Cocoa and Caramel.