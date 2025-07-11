By Hanna Rantala Pedro Pascal says 'Fantastic Four' reboot focuses on family and unity

LONDON, - Collective strength and the optimism of the 1960s are the driving forces of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", its stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby say.

Helmed by "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman, the movie reboots the "Fantastic Four" film series, which is based on the Marvel Comics super-team. It comes ten years after the last "Fantastic Four" film flopped at the box office and received scathing reviews.

With a starry ensemble cast, the retro-futuristic, 60s-inspired movie introduces Marvel's "First Family" - Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Drawing on their bond and superhero strengths, the foursome must take on the planet-devouring cosmic entity called Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, and his herald, Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

"It's about family. It's about caring for humankind. It's about protecting human innocence and knowing that you can't do it alone. We can only do it together," said Pascal, launching the film in London on Thursday.

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was "an actor's dream", Pascal, 50, said.

"To get to step into it for the first time in an ensemble, with a vision that is very dedicated to its origins and the characters in the stories that people originally fell in love with when they were first published in 1961, and the charm of something that has optimism and a very pure heart, is everything," he said.

Kirby, who is expecting her first child, said playing Sue Storm, who has a baby in the movie, was also a lesson in motherhood.

"She really changed my whole perspective on it, honestly," Kirby said.

"It was so inspiring and emotional for me to play this part where she could be as much part of the team, a working mother, who was able to do everything, wasn't sidelined. The baby became part of the journey. And it taught me that everything is possible as a woman."

Pascal, Kirby, Quinn and Moss-Bachrach are on a global publicity tour to promote the movie and have praised the bond they formed through the film.

"What it means for me is that I have a really loving year," said Moss-Bachrach, who also stars on the hit show "The Bear". "I spend some of the year in Chicago working with people that I love so dearly, and then I come out to London and work with some other people that I love so dearly. I'm in a very fortunate position."

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" begins its global cinematic rollout on July 23. Walt Disney Co

