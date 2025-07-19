Los Angeles, Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan, whose credits include projects such as "The Night Of" and "Never Have I Ever", has become the latest addition to the star cast of Apple TV ’s upcoming series “Joona Linna”. Poorna Jagannathan joins 'Joona Linna' series

Along with Jagannathan, actor Gary Carr, known for "Death in Paradise", "The Deuce", and "Downton Abbey", has also boarded the series, which is an adaptation of Lars Keppler's books, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The series, which will comprise 10 episodes, also stars Liev Schreiber, Bill Camp, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.

"Joona Linna" revolves around an ex-soldier turned homicide detective, Jonah Lynn , who moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life after getting tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia.

But things take a different turn when his family comes under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter .

"When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter, FBI agent Saga Bauer up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go," reads the official description of the series.

Jagannathan will essay the role of Quinn, an FBI agent from D C who has to lean on Jonah to navigate the close-knit small town as an outsider while dealing with her own personal life struggles.

Carr will portray the role of Nathan, a forensic investigator who is dedicated to Jonah but gets his feelings reconciled for Saga.

Rowan Joffe and John Hlavin will serve as writers and executive producers on the series. Tim Van Patten, who has worked on projects such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire", will direct the first two episodes of the show.

Previously, Swedish film "The Hypnotist" was adapted from the book series.. Starring Lena Olin and Tobias Zilliacus, it was directed by Lasse Hallstrom and released in 2012.

