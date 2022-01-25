Post Rust incident, Sebastian Stan wants Hollywood to reassess gun protocols: I’m fine with rubber weapons

As someone who has largely done action films throughout his career, actor Sebastian Stan admits that the after the incident on the sets of the film Rust last year (cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and killed by a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin), he is extra cautious about safety protocols on a film set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star of films such as the Captain America franchise, Avengers series, The Last Full Measure (2019) and The 355, shares, “It is so unfortunate and tragic. It is the scariest thing in the world, because when you come to set it is supposed to be the safest possible place. That is what the intention is. I know from my experience from some of those action films, there was so much communication going on at all times between the actors in all action sequences. Whether we were holding props or weapon of any sort of just hand-to-hand combat, we were always careful about where is that going , where is that pointing , do we need that for this shot. Can we get away without it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stan says that after the October 2021 Rust incident, it (safety) has become all the more crucial now. Sharing his views on the incident, he adds, “Obviously there were clearly real weapons involved and we never had any of that in any movies I worked on.”

He says that there has to be a protocol followed each time which comes from communication. “Everyone testing those things out right before you go to action and then they get shown to actors. You have a certain distance you have to allow. It is a tedious process but a very valuable process that now we are going to have to reevaluate again,” he elaborates.

Stan asserts, “It shouldn’t happen. It cannot happen. I don’t care at this point, I am fine with a rubber weapon , if that is what it needs to be. You do not need to fire from anything, the technology has advanced. It is beyond upsetting to even comprehend how something like that can happen. We had a pretty great safety team on the sets of my film The 355. It is something we (Hollywood) will have to look at and figure out what is necessary at this point.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}