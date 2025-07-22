Is Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood career a success or a flop? Analysing PC's global box office and streaming performance

It's been almost a full decade since Priyanka Chopra, then at the top of her game in Bollywood, uprooted herself from India and looked westwards in hope of Hollywood glory. In the years since, the actor has appeared in supporting roles in some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, starred in hit TV shows, and appeared as lead in films too. But has PC achieved what she had set out to? Recreating her stardom in India in the West. We analyse: Priyanka Chopra with Richard Madden. The Game of Thrones star was her co-lead in Russo Brothers' Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood box office performance: a mixed bag

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with a negative role in Baywatch, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario in the lead. The film was a commercial success, grossing $178 million worldwide, with Priyanka receiving some praise. She followed it up with supporting roles in A Kid Like Jake, released on video on demand, and Rebel Wilson's Isn't It Romantic. The latter was an average grosser, making less than $50 million.

In 2020, Priyanka starred in her first direct-to-streaming title with a supporting role in the superhero film, We Can Be Heroes. The film was the most-watched Netflix title in its opening weekend, then finished third the following weekend before returning to first in its third weekend. Priyanka then starred in her most high-profile film till date - The Matrix: Resurrections. She had a cameo in the Keanu Reeves-starrer, which eventually tanked at the box office, earning only $159 million on a $190 million budget.

Priyanka's first starring role in a Hollywood film came in the 2023 romantic drama, Love Again. The film suffered by releasing alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, grossing only $12.7 million worldwide on a $9-million budget. Priyanka's latest outing, Heads of State, is her most prominent role in a major Hollywood film. The actor was the third lead in the film starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film was the most-watched film on streaming in the world in its release week, giving Priyanka her first major win in her Hollywood career.

Priyanka Chopra: the bonafide TV and streaming star in Hollywood

But before films came along, Priyanka had made a name for herself on television in the US. That medium is where the majority of her success has come. From 2015-18, she starred as the lead in ABC's Quantico. The show made it to People Magazine and Vanity Fair's top 10 lists in its first season. The inaugural season also saw the highest ratings for any scripted show on Sunday night in the US. But Quantico saw a sharp decline in viewership from season 2 onwards, and was cancelled after season 3. The show was popular internationally, becoming the most-watched drama in places like Canada and Australia. Priyanka won the People's Choice Awards for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 for her portrayal of Alex Parish on the show.

Priyanka's other major TV show has been Prime Video's Citadel. Helmed by the Russo Brothers and co-starring Richard Madden, it is one of the most expensive TV shows ever produced. The first season, which released in 2023, topped the charts for Amazon, and became the most-viewed TV show in the world in its opening week. It spawned two spinoffs in Italy and India. However, the critical response was mixed. Despite this, a second season was greenlit, which is expected to release in 2027.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood report card

When Priyanka had left India for the US in 2015, she was the top female star in the Hindi film industry. Her last three film releases had been Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Bajirao Mastani, with Jai Gangaajal following soon. Her aim was to maintain her stardom in the West and not play second fiddle to anyone.

To that aim, she starred in a TV show, and did smaller-but-significant roles in bigger films, eventually graduating to lead roles in big projects. There is no denying that Priyanka is a popular name in Hollywood circles now. Her marriage to Nick Jonas, a popular star himself, has added to it. But her box office draw remains unchecked. Much of her success has come on TV and streaming.

She has two big projects lined up in Judgment Day and The Bluff. Both projects are ensemble films with Priyanka in the lead, and both will test her true mettle at the box office.