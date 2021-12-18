Priyanka Chopra Jonas: After 21 years, it’s high time that I take some time out for myself

Having worked through the pandemic, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has learnt a lot. And the greatest takeaway has been taking time out for herself.

“It (the pandemic) has made me really appreciate the moments that I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, I think it’s high time that I take some time for myself. I’ve been very job-oriented, and I still am. I’m very ambitious, but I want to spend time with myself, too,” says the actor.

Priyanka, who is looking forward to her next Hollywood outing, The Matrix Resurrections, adds that now, she likes to do things “that matter to me, like spending time with my family, or just doing things that give me joy now.”

From joining The Matrix universe with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for another sci-fi filled chapter to the Russo Brothers’ action high Citadel — Priyanka has been shooting back-to-back since September 2020.

The 39-year-old confesses that working through the pandemic was not just difficult, but lonely as well.

“Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things that I’ve had to do. I’ve been filming since September last year, during which I (first) shot The Matrix Resurrections in Berlin, and then went on to other projects. So, I have been away from home for a very long time. When we shoot during the pandemic, we live in a bubble, and are not allowed to meet anyone. You just go to the set and come back, that’s also because actors have to take off their masks. So, we are a lot more susceptible,” says the actor, adding that she is proud to have stayed true to her roots while playing Sati in the fourth chapter of the The Matrix and that the project comes packed with a lot of ‘desi’ stuff.

