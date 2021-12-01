Qais Khan on Tehran winning big at International Emmys: It has already started changing things for me

Actor Qais Khan is bathing in the new-found glory of his Israeli thriller Tehran picking up the top honour at the recently held 49th International Emmy Awards in New York, and he has already started seeing the after-effects on his career.

Tehran won the Best Drama series at the award ceremony, leaving behind India’s Aarya, El Presidente, and There She Goes – Season 2.

“I felt overwhelmed at first when I heard the news about our show winning at the Emmys. It feels amazing to be a part of such a good show which has left impressions on people’s minds,” says Khan, adding, “I believe that it’s a victory for the whole team as without the team effort and coordination it wouldn’t have been possible”.

“I have to credit our amazingly talented co-stars and the crew who worked tirelessly to make this show reach to heights. So now when the world is talking about the show, what more an artist wants beyond the appreciation of the audience,” he asserts.

Being associated with the show which is garnering international acclaim is rewarding. “And fulfilling. I remember that I was about to do another project, but at the same time, I received this one (Tehran) and I considered doing the character so I feel I made the right choice,” he reveals.

Opening up about what the win means for his career, the actor, who was also seen in BellBottom earlier this year, shares, “It has already started changing things for me. First, I got to work with such a brilliant set of people, and I learnt a lot from them. Since the world is talking about the show, it has brought us to people’s attention so I believe it is and will be beneficial for my career,” he says.

Now he has “been shortlisted for some international projects”. “At the moment, I can’t talk about them right now. Also, I am looking forward to doing some Indian projects,” he shares.