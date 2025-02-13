Scarlett Johansson speaks out against AI video of her opposing Kanye West: ‘Call out the misuse no matter its messaging’

Actress Scarlett Johansson has issued a public statement urging US legislators to take swift action to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology following the viral circulation of an unauthorized, AI-generated video. (Also Read: Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz to present at 2025 Oscars) Scarlett Johansson released a statement addressing an AI video of her.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The AI video of Scarlett Johansson

The video, which falsely depicts Scarlett and other Jewish celebrities opposing rapper Kanye West, has sparked a wave of concern over the misuse of AI in manipulating public figures' likenesses, as per People magazine.

The controversial video opens with an AI version of Scarlett, wearing a white T-shirt with an image of a hand making a middle finger gesture, featuring a Star of David and the word 'Kanye' underneath.

As per the magazine, the video includes AI-generated depictions of other Jewish celebrities, including Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, and Jack Black. It concludes with a finger-flipping AI version of Adam Sandler while the Jewish folk song Hava Nagila plays in the background, followed by the message Enough is Enough and a call to join the fight against antisemitism.

Scarlett Johansson reacts

In her statement to the magazine, Scarlett condemned the use of AI to create such videos, regardless of the messaging.

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction," she said, adding, "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it."

The actor emphasized the broader dangers of AI manipulation, saying, "We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

She further highlighted that the technology's rapid advancement presents a global threat. "There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner," she said.

"It is terrifying that the US government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI," she added.

Scarlett's statement calls for urgent action from lawmakers to regulate AI technology. "I urge the US government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large," she concluded.

Although Kanye West's name was not mentioned in Scarlett's statement, the rapper's recent actions have been under scrutiny.

Kanye West's anti-semitic remarks

Kanye made headlines for a controversial Super Bowl ad promoting his now-deleted website, which featured swastika-emblazoned merchandise and references to Nazi symbols. His actions have led to a severe backlash, including the loss of his talent agency representation. He also made several remarks on X (formerly Twitter) that raised eyebrows.