Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis react to sexual assault claims against Chris Noth

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have issued a joint statement addressing the allegations of sexual assault against their And Just Like That co-star Chris Noth. The Sex and the City actors voiced their support for the women who have shared their "painful" experiences.

Chris Noth, who starred in the popular HBO series Sex and The City and appeared briefly in its newly released follow-up And Just Like That, was last week accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters that took place in 2004 and 2015.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis shared a statement on Instagram Stories in which the actors said they 'commend' the women who have come forward.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," their message read.

Chris' character, Mr Big was killed off in the premiere episode of And Just Like That, which aired on December 9.

In his response to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris denied the allegations calling them "categorically false" and claiming that the encounters were consensual.

Chris told The Hollywood Reporter, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The actor was dropped from his role on the CBS reboot of The Equalizer earlier on Monday. He had previously been dropped from A3 Artists Agency amid the allegations.

