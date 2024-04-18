 Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer for calling her 'not pretty' | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer for calling her 'not pretty'

PTI |
Apr 18, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer for calling her 'not pretty'

Los Angeles, Actor Sydney Sweeney has responded to a Hollywood producer's remarks calling her "not pretty" and someone who "can't act".

HT Image
HT Image

Veteran producer Carol Baum had made disparaging remarks about Sweeney, the breakout star of "Euphoria" and "White Lotus", at an event where she had also slammed the actor's hit rom-com "Anyone But You".

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character," Sweeney's representatives said in a statement to Variety.

Baum, known for films such as “Dead Ringers”, “Father of the Bride” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, made the controversial comments about Sweeney during a discussion with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin in Pleasantville, New York.

"There's an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie, sorry to people who love this romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

Baum, who is an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California, said she discussed Sweeney's popularity with her class as well.

"I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, ‘Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’ ... That’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

The producer, according to TMZ, has expressed regret over her comments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer for calling her 'not pretty'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On