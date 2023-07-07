‘Thank you to the Las Vegas PD,’ Briteny Spear's alleged assault by NBA star's security prompts police report

Britney Spears, known for her experiences with fan encounters, found herself in a distressing situation when she was allegedly struck in the face while attempting to take a picture with NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)(AP)

Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada, claiming that she was assaulted by a member of Wembanyama's security team who backhanded her when she approached the basketball player.

On Thursday, expressing her shock and trauma, Spears took to social media stating, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night."

‘Princess of Pop’ spotted Wembanyama in her hotel lobby and later encountered him at a restaurant in Las Vegas, where she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.”

She alleged that the basketball player's security forcefully, “backhanded me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Spears mentioned, “I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that they responded to a battery investigation and that a police report had been filed. They refrained from revealing the identities of the individuals involved.

“On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation…. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time,” an official spokesperson from the Las Vegas PD told Variety.

Wembanyama, in an interview, claimed that he did not witness the incident as he was instructed to keep walking without stopping. He mentioned, “But that person grabbed me from behind— not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind—and so I just know the security pushed her away.”

The NBA star further explained that he was unaware of the woman's identity until a couple of hours later.

The incident reportedly took place at the Catch restaurant in the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, where Spears was having dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others. As Spears approached Wembanyama to request a photo, the director of team security for the San Antonio Spurs allegedly backhanded her.

Wembanyama's security later approached Spears' table, expressing ignorance about her identity and apologizing, citing the overwhelming nature of being swarmed by fans.

Spears shared her story on social media, expressing disappointment in not receiving a public apology from Wembanyama, his security, or the team. She emphasized, “Physical violence is happening to much in this world. Often behind closed doors… I cherished the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

The singer’s husband, Sam Asghari, also took to social media, expressing his opposition to violence and asserting the need to defend women. He hoped that the person involved would learn from the incident and change their behavior.

As of now, Spears' attorney has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.