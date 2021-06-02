The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It trailer: Ed and Lorraine Warren fight murderous demonic entities

The trailer of the much-awaited third instalment of the Conjuring series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has dropped online. The film revolves around the real-life murder trial of Arne Johnson, which took place in Connecticut in 1981, touted to be ‘the true case that proved the Devil is real’.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. They take on demonic entities as they try to prove that Arne was innocent as he was possessed at the time of committing the murder.

The trailer shows chilling visuals of a long-haired man singing ominously, an exorcism and a spirit assuming the form of Lorraine and tricking Ed.

Directed by Michael Chaves, and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the seventh film in the Conjuring Universe, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide. It includes the first two Conjuring films, as well as Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home.

In an interview with Slash, director Michael Chaves opened up about a scene from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which pays tribute to The Exorcist. Calling the Conjuring films ‘love letters to horror movies and to horror cinema’, he said, “And [the Devil Made Me Do It opening scene] was, without a doubt, a shameless Exorcist reference. You know, it’s funny because I was on the verge of cutting it out. I was like, ‘You know what, it’s too much on the nose.’ People are going to be like, ‘You’re just shamelessly stealing from the greatest movie of all time.’ But I kept it, and I was glad I did because when we started screening it, people loved being able to see those references and make those connections.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will open in theatres in the US this Friday (June 4) and will simultaneously be available for viewing on HBO Max for 31 days from its release.