Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
The Latest: Cassie returns to the witness stand amid concern about her pregnancy

AP
May 16, 2025 06:27 PM IST

The Latest: Cassie returns to the witness stand amid concern about her pregnancy

NEW YORK — The R&B singer Cassie returns to the witness stand Friday for more cross-examination by the defense team for ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Prosecutors allege that the hip hop mogul used his fame and fortune to orchestrate an empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties. His lawyers argue that all the sexual acts were consensual, and although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Defense attorney Anna Estevao has made Cassie read out loud from messages expressing desire for the drug-fueled group sex she previously testified left her traumatized. Estevao also suggested that by exposing Combs' sexual behavior in a lawsuit, it was Cassie who ended Combs' career, not the other way around.

Prosecutors implored the judge overnight to make the defense wrap up its questioning in time to allow for prosecution follow-ups on Friday, citing concern for Cassie’s “health and safety” and the potential for a mistrial if she goes into labor with her third child.

The Latest:

Messages between Combs and Cassie — both romantic and lurid — were the focus of the fourth day of testimony in a Manhattan courtroom. Defense attorney Anna Estevao read what Combs wrote, while Cassie recited her own messages about her participation in marathon encounters with sex workers, called “freak-offs.”

▶ Read more about Cassie’s testimony Thursday

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

