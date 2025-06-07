NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs ′ recent ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” sobbed on the witness stand Friday while describing their many drug-fueled sex marathons, saying he ignored her when she signaled that she wanted to stop and chided her for crying after one of the encounters. The Latest: Combs’ ex-girlfriend sobs while recounting ‘hotel nights’ that lasted for days

The Latest:

Jane wiped away tears as she recounted the many ill-effects of “hotel nights,” including constant back pain, frequent urinary tract infections and soreness in her genitals and pelvic areas.

Combs’ former longtime girlfriend, Cassie, testified she also suffered UTIs after enduring hours of sex during sex marathons involving Combs and male sex workers.

Both women testified they were made to have sexual encounters before they were fully recovered from UTIs.

The images were not shown to the courtroom audience or on monitors in overflow courtrooms, in keeping with the judge’s order barring evidence from being displayed to reporters and the public while Jane testifies.

Sometimes, it was a surprise to keep Combs happy, Jane said. Other times it was because he demanded it, she said.

“I knew it was to be expected,” she testified. “He expected me to coordinate a night where we had an entertainer join us.”

Combs would often ask for “hotel nights” in a roundabout way, Jane said, relying on a type of code they’d developed.

“He didn’t have to directly, specifically tell me to do things,” Jane said. “If he said, ‘I can’t want to see what you have for me,’ or something along those lines, I knew what task was being asked of me.”

Jane recalled another occasion where she told Combs she wasn’t interested in sexual encounters with other men. On a trip to New York in 2023, she said she told him, “I didn’t want to do it anymore, these nights with these men.”

Combs didn’t listen, she said, and they proceeded with the encounter. Jane said she objected again in a subsequent conversation and Combs told her she didn’t have to engage in such sexual encounters anymore. But Jane said she felt obligated.

Just a few months earlier, she had moved into a home that was paid for by Combs.

Jane told jurors she was apprehensive about going to New York in the first place because she worried Combs was trying to set up a “hotel night.” Sure enough, on the flight, she said she received a text message from Combs asking: “Do you want entertainment tonight?”

Jane, who had been crying steadily when a lunch break was taken, returned composed to the witness stand after the hour-long break.

The jury was brought into the Manhattan courtroom shortly afterward. And the prosecutor, Maurene Comey, resumed her questioning, which began Thursday.

Immediately, Comey confronted her with a picture of one of the male sex workers.

Cassie, Combs’ girlfriend from 2007 to 2018, testified during the trial’s first week that her hundreds of marathon “freak-off” sessions with Combs and a male sex worker usually spanned multiple days in which she and Combs used drugs to stay awake.

Jane testified Friday that her longest “hotel night” with Combs and a male sex worker was three and a half days, while most went 24 to 30 hours.

Jane said she relied on ecstasy to dull her senses.

“I just feel like I had to take them. When I wouldn’t, it would feel too real, like the atmosphere,” Jane said. “And I didn’t want to feel like it was too real.”

Jane said Combs brought her to have sex with sex workers on her birthday in 2023, even though she was hoping for time alone with Combs.

Jane said she wasn’t interested in having her birthday subsumed by Combs’ fantasies. She said she turned into something of a robot, telling jurors, “I would just tune out and kind of get like in a zone.”

Jane said Combs’ mood soured when she asked for a condom for the sex worker to use.

Afterward, Jane said, Combs took her to another hotel suite, where he was loving and gave her cake and flowers.

But then, Jane said, another male sex worker came into the suite. When they were finished, Jane said, a third man entered the room.

It was “just hours and hours of that,” Jane said.

Combs was continuing to have so-called “freak-off” sex marathons as federal investigators were closing in on arresting him last year, Jane testified Friday.

Jane said she was involved in sexual encounters with male sex workers at Combs’ Miami-area estate as late as last August, just weeks before his arrest at a Manhattan hotel.

Jane estimated there were about five such encounters between February 2024 and his arrest last September. None of them were in hotels, a frequent venue for activities she dubbed “debauchery” and “hotel nights.”

Federal agents raided Combs’ home on ritzy Star Island, along with his home in Los Angeles, in March 2024.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey has been deftly mixing in questions for Jane that cut to the heart of the case, including charges of sex trafficking and forced labor.

As Jane was describing her many “hotel nights” with Combs and paid sex workers, Comey asked her, “who did the most work” during those encounters.

“It was all me, from just start to finish,” Jane testified.

When asking Jane about recruiting a sex worker, Comey underscored the geographic scope of the alleged crimes.

Jane testified that she’d booked flights to Los Angeles and New York for the Atlanta-based sex worker. One of Combs’ charges is interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Later, Comey asked Jane about transporting drugs across state lines for Combs.

Jane described how she nervously smuggled pills in her checked luggage on commercial flights from Los Angeles to Miami.

Jane said both times Combs asked her to “pick up a package” at his Los Angeles mansion and bring it with her when she visited him at his Miami-area estate.

Jane testified that she wasn’t comfortable with the request, but Combs’ chief of staff Kristina “K.K.” Khorram told her: “It’s fine, I do it all the time.”

Jane said she delivered the drugs to Combs and ended up using some of the drugs with him.

Combs pledged to get clean from drugs in 2023, Jane said, but first wanted to have another of their “hotel nights,” dubbing it a “sobriety party.”

Jane testified that she typically took drugs to get through the encounters, but abstained that night in a Beverly Hills hotel room as Combs ingested ecstasy and cocaine.

After having back-to-back sex with two sex workers, she said, she felt sick and vomited in the bathroom. Jane said Combs came in and told her: “That’s good. You’ll feel better now that you’ve thrown up. So let’s go.”

Jane then went back to the party and had sex with a third man, she said, telling jurors she was “repulsed” and “deeply regretted” doing it.

“I hated it so much,” she said.

One of the prosecution’s central arguments is that Combs coerced women to submit to his sexual fantasies by using his fortune to make them reliant on him.

To bolster that claim, Prosecutor Maurene Comey had Jane read aloud texts in which she complained to Combs that it seemed that “hotel nights” were “the only reason you have me around and pay for the house.” She said in the messages that she was “doing things that make me disgusted with myself.”

Still, she expressed her love for Combs, saying in the messages that “my heart is really in this and it’s breaking.”

By September 2023, Combs had been paying Jane’s rent for about five months. Comey asked Jane what she feared would happen if she stopped doing hotel nights.

“That he would take it away, that Sean would take the house away,” Jane responded.

It was then that Comey asked her how Combs responded to her messages. “He said: ‘Girl stop,’” Jane answered.

As Jane broke into sobs talking about how she “just really wanted my partner to get sober” when she tried to do a “hotel night” without drugs in October 2023, Combs tapped his fingers against one of his legs, occasionally glancing toward the jury or his lawyers and away from Jane.

Jane tried to put an end to so-called “hotel nights,” texting Combs in 2023 that she longed to return to the early days of their relationship, before the drug-fueled encounters started to dominate their time together.

Jane told Combs that she felt obligated to perform for him and that she regretted ever getting involved in the encounters, writing: “ever since I opened Pandora’s box, I haven’t been able to close it.”

“I don’t want to keep feeling like that,” she wrote, telling Combs that she wanted them to “talk like adults and figure out where we’re going from here.”

Combs responded: “Girl, stop.”

Jane acknowledged sending sexually explicit text messages to Combs between their hotel encounters, telling jurors she wanted to convey her love and interest in having sex with him — not strangers.

At times, she said, she did lean into his fantasies, sending graphic messages describing what she said she wanted to do with sex workers while Combs watched. On the witness stand Friday, she said she sent those messages because she wanted to make him happy.

In reality, she said, she wanted the encounters to stop.

“I didn’t like them,” she said. “I was realizing this was becoming the dynamic of what we were.”

Jane testified that Combs intervened to stop a man she identified as Don from using a condom, even after she requested it. The moment was captured in audio played for the jury.

She said it happened during their first “hotel night,” which Combs had arranged, and that he blocked condom use again in a later encounter.

Jane testified that Combs “guilt tripped me out of it. It wasn’t something he wanted to see.”

Prosecutors played an audio tape in which Jane asked a man to wear a condom who was about to have sex with her.

It was the first time jurors in the trial, now in its fourth week, heard any recording from what Jane has called “hotel nights” and what Cassie called “freak-offs.”

During hotel nights, a male sex worker would have sex with Jane while Combs watched, according to testimony.

Later in the testimony Friday morning, Jane broke into sobs as she described crying on two occasions during “hotel nights” with Combs.

Jane wept as she told jurors how Combs ignored her “subtle cues” that she wanted to stop engaging in sex acts during their drug-fueled “hotel nights.”

She said she’d tell him she was tired or hungry or make gestures and facial expressions indicating that she didn’t want to continue. Combs, she said, would tell her to keep going and “finish strong.”

Asked by a prosecutor why she didn’t tell him directly that she wanted to stop, Jane said, “I just, I don’t know,” as she cried loudly.

Comey, the prosecutor, questioned Jane about sexual subjects right from the start on Friday, beginning with a trip Jane said she took with Combs to Las Vegas in 2023 when they had a “hotel night” with an “entertainer.”

The prosecutor asked Jane if Combs ever used the word “freak” with her. Jane said he would say “he wants his freak.” She said she understood that to mean “he wanted me to be wild and sexual.”

Jane’s description of “hotel nights” has closely paralleled Cassie’s earlier testimony about “freak-offs” she had with male sex workers, under Combs’ direction.

Jane is back to resume her direct examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey.

The jury has entered the room. Combs, wearing a dark sweater on Friday, is conversing with his lawyers and writing notes.

The judge gave prosecutors a small victory prior to the resumption of testimony when he ruled that statements Jane made that cast a disparaging light on the sexual performances she endured during her three years of dating Combs can be used during her examination.

Defense lawyers had argued they should be inadmissible. But the judge said the opening statement by the defense opened the way for admission of the exhibits because the defense asserted that Jane was a willing participant and that sexual activities were all consensual.

As he has throughout the trial, Judge Arun Subramanian is meeting with prosecutors and defense lawyers in the courtroom on Friday before the jury is brought in so disputes about evidence can be settled.

The judge also discussed efforts to improve the ability of Combs to communicate with his lawyers from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his September arrest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.