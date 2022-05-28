Top Gun Maverick box office day 1 collection: Tom Cruise film opens to $51 million in US, collects 4.75 crore in India

Director Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun Maverick, which features Tom Cruise, had a contrasting opening at the box office in India and the US. In the US, the film collected $51 million on its opening day. The film is already Tom’s best opening day ever beating Mission Impossible – Fallout's first-day collection. However, the film has not been able to make a mark in India and collected ₹4.75 crore on day one. (Also Read | Top Gun Maverick review: Tom Cruise reaffirms his superstar status in his most exciting film in years)

In Top Gun Maverick, Tom essays the role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, who is grappling with the diminished standing of fighter pilots in a world that now wages war with drones controlled by people miles away on computers. Top Gun Maverick is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison.

As per a Deadline report, "Top Gun Maverick at this Friday night hour is on its way to a $51 million opening day (which includes $19.3 million previews). It would not be shocking to wake up on Saturday morning and see that the sequel has edged out Iron Man 2 ($51.2M) to become Paramount’s top opening day ever. Already, the sequel is Tom Cruise’s best opening day ever in US/Canada besting Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s first day of $22.8M by 124%."

According to Boxofficeindia.com, "Top Gun Maverick has also not been able to make much of an impact in India as collections have been poor over the first two days though it should do better than Anek. The film is doing outstanding business in North America and may well go close to $150 million over the four day holiday weekend. The collections of Top Gun Maverick in India are as follows: Wednesday - ₹25,00,000, Thursday - 2,00,00,000, Friday - 2,50,00,000. Total - 4,75,00,000 approx."

The Hindustan Times review read, "The sequel is not a superior film but it accomplishes a far tougher task--tie in the loose ends and culminate a story arc that began almost four decades ago. If Top Gun was a coming-of-age film, Maverick is about redemption and comebacks. It puts Maverick at a cross road in his life and career, where he knows he is running out of time but does not know how to let go. Tom Cruise has brought out the stubbornness and charm of the character wonderfully. And he has also allowed Maverick to grow older and somewhat wiser over the years. Despite the larger-than-life setting, he seems relatable, and the audience will grow to love him easily."

Top Gun Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster that helped cement Tom as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. The film also features Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The Paramount Pictures movie is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios and released in theatres on May 27.

