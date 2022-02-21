Troy Kotsur on historic Oscar nod: I’m just an actor who happens to be deaf

It has been over a week since actor Troy Kotsur made history by becoming the first deaf man to be nominated for an Academy Award for acting, and he hopes that this achievement will benefit his community.

“I’m sure that all the folks in the deaf community all over are very excited that a deaf person has been nominated. Because awareness has been increased of them. And it can increase the hope for deaf kids out there, that there are more possibilities, and that their dreams can come true,” Kotsur tells us energetically through a sign-language interpreter.

He continues, “I’m surprised myself. When folks used to say, ‘follow your dreams’, I didn’t really believe in that until it actually happened to me. So, I hope they (the community) feel inspired. And, of course, to be recognised as an artist, has meant a lot to me. I’m just an actor who happens to be deaf. And that’s truly a blessing”.

Kotsur’s big moment came for his role as a deaf fisherman struggling to relate to his teenage daughter as she wishes to explore the world of music in Apple TV+ project CODA, which stands for child of deaf adults. The film is also in the race to win an Oscar in the best picture and adapted screenplay category.

The role has also earned Kotsur 31 nominations, including a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and now an Oscar for best supporting actor. His co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf nominee and winner in 1986 for Children of a Lesser God.

Decoding the global acceptance of the film, the actor lauds the film’s director Siân Heder for bringing sensitivity and respect to the story.

“She made the effort to learn sign language. When our sign language interpreters would go on break, we could communicate directly. She was extremely sensitive to our deaf culture and showed us that respect,” he says, going on to recall an incident when the furniture on the set was rearranged to fit the deaf culture.

“That really showed a sign of respect to deaf culture and that cultural sensitivity. And that’s what you see in our film. These little details have made the film so successful,” says the actor, who has had a career on stage and also appeared in Criminal Minds, and The Mandalorian.

But what touches his heart are the personalised messages he receives everyday from real life CODAs.

“I have received emails from people I don’t even know, and many of them are real life CODAs, and they have told me that they feel great to feel recognised and that many of their friends can now understand what their life experience has been like,” reveals the 53-year-old, who earlier made history by becoming the first deaf actor nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for an individual performance for the film.

While his film, CODA, stays true to the deaf culture and experience, he knows Hollywood still has a long way to go, when it comes to the community.

“I’m really hoping that Hollywood begins to think outside of the box and doesn’t think of the limitations. I know there’s a lot of politics involved with budgeting and all of that, but do not be afraid of change would be my message,” he shares.

Kotsur, who now lives in Arizona, asserts that “there are so many diverse communities with so many stories to tell”.

“I hope that in the future in the next generation, there will be more and more opportunities for young deaf people. Of course, technology has helped access to everyone like right now we’re talking on Zoom where I am using my natural language, which is sign language and it’s amazing,” he concludes on a hopeful note.