Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Victim mindset is a choice and I don’t choose it: Rachel Zegler on dealing with online negativity

PTI
Jun 24, 2025 11:24 AM IST

London, "Snow White" actor Rachel Zegler says online comments can be alarming, but she chooses to avoid having a "victim mindset" and instead focuses on positivity, light and happiness.

Zegler, who most recently appeared in the fantasy film "Snow White", received mixed reviews on her casting, with many questioning the makers' choice of the actor in 2021.

In 2022, she was criticised again after her comment on Prince Charming from the original 1937's story as she called him "dated", adding how he “literally stalks” Snow White.

The 24-year-old actor was asked about the comments people put out on social media. "It’s interesting...It’s really alarming at times," Zegler told i-D magazine in an interview.

"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it. I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live," she added addressing negativity.

Zegler has also been supportive of Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is, and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That’s always been at the core of who I am as a person. It’s the way I was raised," she said.

Asked if she thinks her open support can bring potential professional consequences. She said, "There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives. My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? There are worse things."

"Snow White" was directed by Marc Webb, best known for films such as "500 Days of Summer", "Amazing Spider-Man" series and "Gifted". It also featured Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen and released in March.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

