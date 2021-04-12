IND USA
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001.
When Tom Cruise lost his cool with interviewer, said 'you're stepping over the line, put your manners back in'

  • In 2005, asked about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, actor Tom Cruise lost his patience with an interviewer. Watch the interaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Actor Tom Cruise is known for his blockbuster films, but his personal life has been a favourite of tabloids over the years as well. Who can forget the infamous couch-jumping incident on Oprah? But did you know that in 2005, he lost his cool during an interview when he was asked about ex-wife Nicole Kidman?

Cruise and Kidman were married on December 24, 1990. They adopted two children: Isabella Jane (born 1992) and Connor Antony (born 1995). Their marriage ended in 2001.

On 60 Minutes Australia, the actor was asked if Kidman was 'the love of (his) life'. He responded, "What do you mean? We raise children..." He trailed off, and said, "How do you answer that question? She's someone that... I plan on getting married again."


The interviewer continued, "But Nicole was a major part of your life, the love of your life at the time?" Cruise said, "I loved Nic, very much, there's no question," adding that he wishes Kidman happiness, and hopes that she, too, marries again.

When the interviewer asked the actor about the 'parenting relationship' that they share, he cut him off. "Listen, here's the thing, you're stepping over the line now. You're stepping over the line, you know you are." When the interviewer said that these are answers that 'people want to know', Cruise interjected again. "You want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know. Don't say 'other people'. This is a conversation I'm having with you right now. So I'm telling you right now, put your manners back in."

Also read: Enraged Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew in leaked audio tirade, listen here

Cruise has since been married to and eventually divorced from actor Katie Holmes, with whom he has a daughter, Suri. Kidman has been married to singer Keith Urban.

