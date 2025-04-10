New Delhi, Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija, one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of “India’s Got Latent”, has apologised for her comments on the show, saying she should have been careful with her words. Influencer Apoorva Mukhija apologises for her comments on 'India's Got Latent'

Mukhija, known as 'The Rebel Kid' amongst her over 3 million followers, had deleted all her posts last week after facing online bullying.

She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While Allahbadia was severely criticised, a clip of Mukhija also attracted negative reaction amongs social media users.

Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.

"...I have hurt a lot of people and that is honestly the last thing I want to do. I genuinely create content to entertain people and to make them laugh. I never wanted to hurt anybody and I am very very sorry. I should have been more mindful of my words but I have learnt my lesson and I promise I will do better going forward. I just hope you guys can forgive me and I am very sorry if I hurt your sentiments,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Mukhija said she was elated to be invited to the popular show, which was shot over six-seven hours with a 30 minute break in the middle. The influencer said she did not say anything in the first half, except for a joke.

"I was sitting there and freaking out that I can’t do this. I texted my manager that I don’t want to be here and she told me that don’t overthink, be yourself,” she said.

According to Mukhija in the second half, one of the guests made a demeaning comment about her body and she retaliated in anger.

"Usually, you expect people to say things like that online because they can be anonymous there and they know there are no real consequences, but you don’t expect people to say something like that in front of a live audience. So when I said that statement, it genuinely did not come from a place of being funny or creating a moment or being savage. It genuinely came from anger and retaliation. My intention wasn’t to hurt anyone, except for that guy’s ego,” she said.

Mukhija said she made a couple of more jokes but now realises they were in bad taste and not even funny.

"I don’t know why I was saying these random things just to seem cool but I am very sorry. They were all in bad taste and I should not have said such stupid things on a show,” she said.

Mukhija said she was worried that people would not find her funny but did not realise that they would find it problematic as this was the tone of "India’s Got Latent".

The influencer said her manager advised her to not go back to her home as it was not safe as many people knew where she lived.

“I started reading my DMs and they were all graphic of how people want to rape me, throw acid and stuff like that,” she said, adding that the day she went to the police to record her statement, she "cried so much" as it felt like a “dehumanising” experience because of the way paparazzi behaved with her.

Mukhija said her parents have stood by amid all this but online trolls found her mother's social media account and started writing nasty stuff in the comments section.

“I deserve this because I did this. My parents did not deserve this,” she said.

The influencer said the earnings from the video stream will go to an NGO that "helps acid attack victims, rape victims and victims of domestic violence”.

"I have been the laughing stock, punching bag and the girl that they would rape, kill and throw acid on if they saw her alive and I really thought that it was over But it’s not over till I say it is," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.