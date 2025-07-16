Thiruvananthapuram, A comprehensive policy for the Malayalam film industry will be formulated at the ‘Kerala film policy conclave’ to be held here on August 2 and 3, state Culture Minister Saji Cherian said on Wednesday. Kerala film policy conclave to be held on Aug 2, 3: Minister

Ideas and concepts from various quarters and the concerns expressed by film organisations on many issues will be discussed at the conclave to find ways to solve the problems plaguing the film industry, he told reporters here.

The conclave, to be held at the Legislature complex, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Around 500 delegates, including representatives from the Malayalam film industry, film personalities from outside the state and abroad, will participate in discussions during the nine sessions on various topics planned as part of the conclave, he said.

Representatives from France, Italy, Korea, Japan, UAE and the UK and film personalities from Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries will attend the conclave.

The minister said 17 states in the country had already evolved film policies of their own.

The film personalities from these states and representatives of the National Film Development Corporation and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will take part in the conclave.

Around 1,500 special invitees will attend the inaugural and valedictory sessions of the conclave, he said.

He said an initial framework for the film policy had been formulated by a team led by the late KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun by holding discussions with several stakeholders, which will be presented at the conclave.

Cherian said the government had taken several steps during the last few years to improve the facilities at KSFDC-run theatres, and the process of constructing new theatres at four places is nearing completion.

The government will also facilitate the move to introduce e-ticketing in theatres, an agreement for which has been signed with the state digital university, the minister said.

To a question on the controversy over the initial denial of a censor certificate to ‘Janaki V vs State of Kerala’ movie, he said the state government will always "stand for protecting freedom of expression."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.