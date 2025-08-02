Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala government on Saturday unveiled a draft film policy at the two-day Malayalam film conclave here, with a focus on establishing a transparent financial framework for the industry and promoting gender equality. Kerala unveils draft film policy; focus on financial framework, gender equality, global presence

According to the draft, film production and exhibition will be designated as an industry, enabling access to various incentives and easing financing processes.

"The recognition of film production as an industry will bring multiple advantages, enhancing transparency and promoting social responsibility within the sector," the policy stated.

The government aims to ensure opportunities for all sections of society to contribute to Malayalam cinema's growth, positioning it as a key global stakeholder and preserving its cultural heritage for future generations.

The vision statement outlines the goal of building a strong visual communication ecosystem, ensuring equality across related sectors, and transforming Kerala into a regional production hub by adopting advanced technology and increasing the industry’s contribution to the state’s GDP.

The draft notes that India is the world's largest film producer, with over 2,000 releases annually. Hindi cinema leads with about 400 films a year, followed closely by Malayalam with approximately 300.

In 2015, India was the fourth-largest film market globally, with theatrical revenue of USD 2.1 billion. Between 2016 and 2021, the Indian film industry grew at an annual rate of 7.7 per cent.

The film industry is optimistic about cinema exhibition prospects this year, with experts estimating theatrical revenue for 2023 in India at around ₹12,000 crore.

Kerala alone recorded box office collections exceeding ₹2,000 crore in 2023, the draft said.

The policy affirms the government’s commitment to continued dialogue with various film industry associations, supporting demands for better wages, job security, medical benefits, and insurance.

A general financing incentive scheme for Malayalam cinema will be introduced, with specific provisions for women and marginalised communities.

The draft also encourages the production of other Indian languages and foreign films in Kerala. A dedicated film development fund will support promotional and humanitarian initiatives outlined in the policy.

A venture capital fund for film production, with private participation and crowdfunding options for socially relevant films, will be created and managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation .

To promote an equitable work environment, the state will issue detailed guidelines and best practices for the film industry.

A single-window film facilitation centre will be established to streamline all shooting-related permits in the state.

A Film Development Council, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and co-chaired by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, with an industry representative as vice-chairman, will be established as the apex body to oversee the development of the film industry.

The council will monitor industry activities and recommend policy interventions to the state cabinet as required.

The draft policy was distributed among delegates and will be discussed in detail during the two-day conclave, which concludes on Sunday, official sources said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.