Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kerala unveils draft film policy; focus on financial framework, gender equality, global presence

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 09:44 pm IST

Kerala unveils draft film policy; focus on financial framework, gender equality, global presence

Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala government on Saturday unveiled a draft film policy at the two-day Malayalam film conclave here, with a focus on establishing a transparent financial framework for the industry and promoting gender equality.

Kerala unveils draft film policy; focus on financial framework, gender equality, global presence
Kerala unveils draft film policy; focus on financial framework, gender equality, global presence

According to the draft, film production and exhibition will be designated as an industry, enabling access to various incentives and easing financing processes.

"The recognition of film production as an industry will bring multiple advantages, enhancing transparency and promoting social responsibility within the sector," the policy stated.

The government aims to ensure opportunities for all sections of society to contribute to Malayalam cinema's growth, positioning it as a key global stakeholder and preserving its cultural heritage for future generations.

The vision statement outlines the goal of building a strong visual communication ecosystem, ensuring equality across related sectors, and transforming Kerala into a regional production hub by adopting advanced technology and increasing the industry’s contribution to the state’s GDP.

The draft notes that India is the world's largest film producer, with over 2,000 releases annually. Hindi cinema leads with about 400 films a year, followed closely by Malayalam with approximately 300.

In 2015, India was the fourth-largest film market globally, with theatrical revenue of USD 2.1 billion. Between 2016 and 2021, the Indian film industry grew at an annual rate of 7.7 per cent.

The film industry is optimistic about cinema exhibition prospects this year, with experts estimating theatrical revenue for 2023 in India at around 12,000 crore.

Kerala alone recorded box office collections exceeding 2,000 crore in 2023, the draft said.

The policy affirms the government’s commitment to continued dialogue with various film industry associations, supporting demands for better wages, job security, medical benefits, and insurance.

A general financing incentive scheme for Malayalam cinema will be introduced, with specific provisions for women and marginalised communities.

The draft also encourages the production of other Indian languages and foreign films in Kerala. A dedicated film development fund will support promotional and humanitarian initiatives outlined in the policy.

A venture capital fund for film production, with private participation and crowdfunding options for socially relevant films, will be created and managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation .

To promote an equitable work environment, the state will issue detailed guidelines and best practices for the film industry.

A single-window film facilitation centre will be established to streamline all shooting-related permits in the state.

A Film Development Council, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and co-chaired by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, with an industry representative as vice-chairman, will be established as the apex body to oversee the development of the film industry.

The council will monitor industry activities and recommend policy interventions to the state cabinet as required.

The draft policy was distributed among delegates and will be discussed in detail during the two-day conclave, which concludes on Sunday, official sources said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Kerala unveils draft film policy; focus on financial framework, gender equality, global presence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On