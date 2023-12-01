close_game
Latest entertainment News: Today's Live Updates 01-Dec-2023

Dec 01, 2023 04:35 PM IST
    Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa banter as they show off their muscles: ‘I prefer a skin suit myself’

    Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa engaged in a playful social media exchange, with Momoa teasing Hemsworth about his muscles. Momoa posted a TikTok video of himself wearing his Aquaman costume, flexing his muscles and joking that he didn't have to work out like Hemsworth. Hemsworth responded with his own TikTok video, jokingly commenting on Momoa's padded costume and flexing his own muscles. The playful banter between the two actors delighted fans and showcased their camaraderie. Both Hemsworth and Momoa are known for their roles as superheroes in the DC and Marvel cinematic universes, respectively.

    Rashmika Mandanna to star in Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star? Here’s what we know

    Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur have revealed on social media that they are shooting in Delhi at night for a special project. Rashmika shared pictures of heaters and hinted at the shoot being for something important. Mrunal also shared a picture of a similar heater and referred to it as a "night shoot." A source confirmed that Rashmika will be featuring in a special song in a film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The video of the actors dancing together had previously circulated on social media. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed Rashmika's role in the film.

