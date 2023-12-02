close_game
News / Entertainment / Latest entertainment News: Today’s Live Updates 02-Dec-2023
Live

Latest entertainment News: Today’s Live Updates 02-Dec-2023

Dec 02, 2023 06:24 AM IST
    Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary: Looking back at when she wanted to be a character actor like Savitri

    Silk Smitha, born Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, was a popular Indian actress known for her glamorous roles. Despite wanting to be taken seriously as an actor, she often found herself typecast in seductive and vampy roles. Throughout her career, she acted in over 450 films in various languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Although she had a few opportunities to showcase her talent in serious roles, they were few and far between. On September 23, 1996, she was found dead in her apartment, with a suicide note. Her death remains a mystery, and a note supposedly written by her before her passing went viral on social media in 2020.

    Vikas Kumar recalls biggest compliment for Kaala Paani from Ashutosh Gowariker: He wasn't aware of my past work

    Actor Vikas Kumar has expressed his confidence in the success of Netflix India's Kaala Paani series in an interview with Hindustan Times. Kumar, who plays the character of Santosh Savla, stated that he believed the show was something special and praised the honesty and integrity of the production team. He also revealed that his character was inspired by a real-life family member who had passed away from COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. Kumar's performance in the series has received positive feedback, and he expressed pride in his portrayal of the character.

