Latest entertainment News: Today’s Live Updates 03-Dec-2023
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. On 03-Dec-2023, there were several updates in the entertainment section. Check out out the latest news here.
Stay informed about the bollywood, hollywood, hottest fashion, photos, movies, TV shows, celebrity gossip and more. Follow live updates and briefings here.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 06:56 AM ISTSachin Tendulkar says he is ‘super impressed’ by Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, actor calls him his childhood hero
The biopic drama film "Sam Bahadur" had a decent start at the box office in India, earning ₹5.50 crores on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film gathered momentum towards evening shows and needs to multiply its business on the weekend for a respectable total. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie follows Manekshaw's military career spanning four decades and five wars, including his leadership in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended a special screening and praised Vicky Kaushal's performance.Dec 03, 2023 06:22 AM ISTAamir Khan threw a party after Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, says Mukesh Chhabra
Aamir Khan hosted a party for the crew of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, despite its failure at the box office. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed in an interview that Aamir felt guilty about the film's poor performance and wanted to bring everyone together. Chhabra also praised Aamir's dedication and hard work, saying that the actor was present during all the auditions and personally acted alongside the candidates. Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, faced boycott calls on social media prior to its release. Aamir Khan has not yet announced his next project.
-