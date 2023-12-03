close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Latest entertainment News: Today’s Live Updates 03-Dec-2023
Live

Latest entertainment News: Today’s Live Updates 03-Dec-2023

Dec 03, 2023 06:56 AM IST
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. On 03-Dec-2023, there were several updates in the entertainment section. Check out out the latest news here.

Stay informed about the bollywood, hollywood, hottest fashion, photos, movies, TV shows, celebrity gossip and more. Follow live updates and briefings here.

Latest entertainment Live Updates 03-Dec-2023
Latest entertainment Live Updates 03-Dec-2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:56 AM IST
    Sachin Tendulkar says he is ‘super impressed’ by Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, actor calls him his childhood hero

    The biopic drama film "Sam Bahadur" had a decent start at the box office in India, earning 5.50 crores on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film gathered momentum towards evening shows and needs to multiply its business on the weekend for a respectable total. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie follows Manekshaw's military career spanning four decades and five wars, including his leadership in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended a special screening and praised Vicky Kaushal's performance.

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:22 AM IST
    Aamir Khan threw a party after Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, says Mukesh Chhabra

    Aamir Khan hosted a party for the crew of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, despite its failure at the box office. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed in an interview that Aamir felt guilty about the film's poor performance and wanted to bring everyone together. Chhabra also praised Aamir's dedication and hard work, saying that the actor was present during all the auditions and personally acted alongside the candidates. Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, faced boycott calls on social media prior to its release. Aamir Khan has not yet announced his next project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out