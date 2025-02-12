Live

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: Harrison Ford planning to bid farewell to Hollywood for good: ‘I have things in my life outside of movies’

By

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 12, 2025.