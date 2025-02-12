Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: Harrison Ford planning to bid farewell to Hollywood for good: ‘I have things in my life outside of movies’
Feb 12, 2025 7:43 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Harrison Ford planning to bid farewell to Hollywood for good: ‘I have things in my life outside of movies’
- Harrison Ford actor plans to retire, expressing a desire to focus on family and personal interests after struggling box office returns for his recent films.
Feb 12, 2025 7:06 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Daisy Ridley gives update on Star Wars, says she is 'open' to join MCU
- Actor Daisy Ridley has returned to the Star Wars universe to reprise her role of Rey.
Feb 12, 2025 6:58 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Legendary Studio Ghibli composer passes away at 95
- Annie Awards honoured the legacy of Michio Mamiya, who passed away last year. He is best known for his contributions to the Grave of the Fireflies soundtrack.
Feb 12, 2025 6:53 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Trisha Krishnan's X account get hacked, actor warns fans about suspicious posts
- Trisha Krishnan has alerted fans after her X account hacked. Her account shared a series of cryptocurrency posts.
Feb 12, 2025 6:53 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Seth Rogen shrugs off James Franco's friendship fallout confession over sexual misconduct lawsuit: ‘Wasn’t on my…'
- Rogen has downplayed the impact of Franco's comments on their fractured friendship. Despite Franco's attempts to reconnect after a sexual misconduct lawsuit.
Feb 12, 2025 6:30 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Blake Lively says makers ‘resented’ her for taking ‘control of movies’ in resurfaced video
- In a past interview, Blake Lively admitted her creative involvement in films has led to tensions with producers.
Feb 12, 2025 6:29 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kunal Kohli says Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is ‘cuter’ than Hum Tum, Fanna
- Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kohli talks about Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, reveals how why he thought Vardhan Puri, Kaveri Kapur are perfect fits.
Feb 12, 2025 6:27 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Rajkummar Rao: ‘I love doing the dishes when Patralekhaa has done the cooking’
- Patralekhaa admitted that she love cooking, with her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao having her back by taking care of the dishes.
