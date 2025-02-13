Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…
Feb 13, 2025 2:25 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 13, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 13, 2025 2:25 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…
- Cardi B targeted US President Donald Trump for damaging a pair of her Louboutins worth $3,000 during the 2025 Super Bowl.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: Cardi B blames Trump for damaging $3,000 shoes at Super Bowl, says President must pay her back by…