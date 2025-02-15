Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Jennifer Lopez ‘still very much in love’ with Ben Affleck and planning to close the gap with this move

Live
Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez ‘still very much in love’ with Ben Affleck and planning to close the gap with this move
- Jennifer Lopez is considering buying a home near Ben Affleck to maintain their family connection despite their separation.
Feb 15, 2025 7:22 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Style actor Sahil Khan marries 22-year-old Milena at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, shares posts
- Sahil Khan, for the wedding, opted for a white shirt, black suit and trousers. Milena wore a white dress.
Feb 15, 2025 6:21 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kangana Ranaut recalls mom telling her she should be able to make achar, ghee: 'She is saying such stupid things'
- During an interview with Brut India, Kangana spoke about her childhood, and what her mother used to tell her.
Feb 15, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt slams remake culture in Bollywood: ‘Out of 25 remakes post-pandemic, 23 are flops’
- Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt attended the 7th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), where he spoke on the dire situation of the industry.
