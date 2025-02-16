Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Kanye West breaks silence as sex tape allegations resurface amid Bianca Censori split
Feb 16, 2025 7:11 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 16, 2025.
Music News Live Updates: Kanye West breaks silence as sex tape allegations resurface amid Bianca Censori split
- The controversy comes as West faces personal challenges, including a split from Censori, who is reportedly overwhelmed by his recent unpredictable behavior
Feb 16, 2025 6:11 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sheeba says she quit a film midway after Aditya Pancholi screamed at her on set, producer did nothing: 'I was scared'
- Sheeba said that Aditya Pancholi got triggered when she asked him to carry on with his work. She added after the fight Surakshaa's producer didn't say anything.
Feb 16, 2025 6:11 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Arav Chowdharry talks about gaining 10 kg muscle mass in 3 months to play Kesari in Veer Hanuman, getting injured on set
- Arav Chowdharry shared the challenges of playing Lord Hanuman's father, Kesari in television show Veer Hanuman.
