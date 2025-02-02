Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 2, 2025: André is an Idiot review: A brilliant, life-affirming documentary of a man battling cancer
Feb 2, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 2, 2025.
Follow all the updates here:
- HT at Sundance | André is an Idiot is miles away from the weepy sentimentality of a film revolving around cancer, embracing its subject with humour and grace.
Feb 2, 2025 6:03 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jessica Biel gets honest about ‘sometimes devolving’ marriage to Justin Timberlake
- Jessica Biel shares a heartfelt birthday tribute to Justin Timberlake, highlighting their marriage's challenges and joys
