Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: 'Public is giving away their freedom': Vishal Dadlani slams ‘nonsense’ backlash over Samay Raina's India's Got Latent
Feb 20, 2025 2:31 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 20, 2025.
- Vishal Dadlani reacts to the backlash over Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, calls it ‘hypocritical prudish nonsense’.
