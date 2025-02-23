Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Kamal Haasan reveals the similarity between Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Nayakan
Feb 23, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 23, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Kamal Haasan reveals the similarity between Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Nayakan
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 23, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan reveals the similarity between Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Nayakan
- When the teaser of Thug Life was released, fans couldn’t help but notice some visual similarities between the 1987 hit and the recent film.
Feb 23, 2025 6:10 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Allu Arjun was ‘scared’ of wearing saree in Pushpa 2 The Rule's jathara sequence: 'We had a very macho photoshoot'
- Allu Arjun wore a blue pattu saree, jhumkas, ghungroo, bangles, a nose pin and other jewellery in the scene.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Kamal Haasan reveals the similarity between Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Nayakan