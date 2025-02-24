Live

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners (updating live): Shogun wins three awards so far

By

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 24, 2025.