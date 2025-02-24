Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners (updating live): Shogun wins three awards so far

Live
Feb 24, 2025 7:22 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners (updating live): Shogun wins three awards so far
- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners: Shogun has won outstanding performance by a male and female actor in a drama series.
Feb 24, 2025 6:19 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan says he felt sad about box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: ‘Mujhe laga film acchi hai’
- Aamir Khan recalled feeling stressed before the release of Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, reflected on the film's box office failure.
Feb 24, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: ₹360 crore budget, fight scene with 3000 extras; how a Telugu actioner plans to dwarf even Chhaava, Housefull 5, War 2
- Boasting a reported ₹360 crore budget and including a scene with 3000 extras, this new Telugu film is going all out in terms of scale.
