Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 26, 2025.