Live
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows
Feb 26, 2025 4:59 AM IST
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for February 26, 2025.
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows
Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 26, 2025 4:59 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows
- John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV show. Lithgow has starred in numerous successful TV shows and movies throughout his career.
News entertainment Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025: John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows