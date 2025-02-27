Entertainment News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: Michelle Trachtenberg's health battle: ‘Gossip Girl’ actor underwent liver transplant before her death

Live
Feb 27, 2025 12:29 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Michelle Trachtenberg's health battle: ‘Gossip Girl’ actor underwent liver transplant before her death
- Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39. The ‘Gossip Girl’ star had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have faced complications.
Feb 27, 2025 12:22 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Kolkata Comic Con ends on a high with a bong touch
- The first Comic Con India in Kolkata was a vibrant two-day event showcasing international and Indian comic talent.
